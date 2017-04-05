Employment Opportunities 4-5-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER

Lami Grubb Management Services, Inc. seeks Architectural Designer to work in Pittsburgh, PA, & provide architectural support to project architects in design, coordination, & detailing of architectural projects. Must have bach. degree (or foreign equiv.) in Architecture or directly reltd field +2 yrs of exp. in reltd position. Exp. must incl: working w/IBC codes & ADA compliance; AutoCAD; Revit; SketchUp; Lumion; Adobe Acrobat Pro; Photoshop; Illustrator; InDesign; & Microsoft Office Suite. Apply at lga@lga-partners.com.



EASTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD EMPLOYMENT CENTER SUMMER LEARN AND EARN RECRUITER

Title: Pittsburgh Summer Learn and Earn Recruiter (Multiple Positions)

Salary: $12-15/hour (Based on education and experience)

Start Date: April, 2017

Status: 30-40 hours/week

Submit Resume and Cover letter to: employmentworks1@aol.com

Job Summary:

The Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center (ENEC) is seeking an energetic, personable staff member to recruit youth (ages 14-21) to participate in the Pittsburgh Summer Learn and Earn Program.

Each recruiter will coordinate promotional mailings, visit Pittsburgh high schools, conduct phone canvassing, and lead other promotional efforts. Each Learn and Earn recruiter must be a highly motivated, independent person who has a passion for community engagement and the expertise to effectively perform this multi-faceted position.

This position will run through the end of April, with potential for permanent employment based on performance and organizational capacity. The Learn and Earn Recruiter reports to the Manager of the Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center.

Duties/Responsibilities:

1. Coordinate the citywide recruitment process of youth participants for the Pittsburgh Summer Learn and Earn program.

2. Conduct recruitment visits to Pittsburgh high schools, community events, and youth serving organization sites.

3. Coordinate a team-effort to assist families in completing and verifying applications for the Pittsburgh Summer Learn and Earn program.

4. Partner with other recruitment agencies and the city to develop a pool of 2,000+ completed applications for the Pittsburgh Summer Learn and Earn program.

5. Input application data into a Microsoft Access database.

6. Coordinate a Teen Job Fair to promote the Pittsburgh Learn and Earn recruitment campaign.

Qualifications:

•Bachelor’s Degree—Preferred

•Strong communication skills

•Current (or ability to quickly receive) Act 33/34 clearances & FBI Fingerprinting

•Access to a car and a valid driver’s license



POSITIONS AVAILABLE

The Avonworth School District is seeking the ideal candidates to fill the following positions for the 2017-2018 School Year:

1. Secondary Music/Choral Teacher

Qualifications: PA Music Education PK-12 Certificate required.

2. Half-time Elementary InstruMental Music Teacher

Qualifications: PA Music Education PK-12 Certificate required.

3. Media Center Specialist

(Primary)

Qualifications: PA Library Science

PK-12 Certificate required. PA

Reading Specialist PK-12

Certificate preferred.

4. Elementary Teacher (6th

Grade English/Language Arts/Reading) (2 openings)

Qualifications: PA Elementary

Education K-6 Certificate or PA

Grades 4-8 English Language

Arts Certificate required. PA

Reading Specialist PK-12 Certificate preferred.

5. 7th Grade Math Teacher

Qualifications: PA Mathematics

7-12 or PA Grades 4-8

Mathematics Certificate required.

6. 8th Grade Science Teacher

Qualifications: PA General

Science 7-12 or PA Grades 4-8

Science Certificate required.

7. Primary/Elementary Computer Science Teacher

Qualifications: PA Business,

Computer and Informational

Technology PK-12 Certificate

required. PA Instructional Technology PK-12 Specialist Certificate preferred.

Qualified, interested candidates are asked to submit a resume, cover letter, transcripts, PA standard application, three letters of recommendation, and all current clearances (Act 34, Act 151, Act 114) to Dr. Thomas Ralston, Superintendent, Avonworth School District, 258 Josephs Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Deadline for submission is April 19, 2017. EOE



VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS/SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

The Western Pennsylvania regional office of the United Methodist Church, in Cranberry Township, seeks a full-time visual communications/social media coordinator. The coordinator will report to the Director of Communication. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in communication-related field and experience in graphic design, writing, editing and video production. Position includes benefits. Apply by April 15 with cover letter and resume to communications@wpaumc.org. See full job description at wpaumc.org/classifieds.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Manager of School Marketing and PR

Serves as project manager for all PBT School marketing projects and is responsible for the day-to-day coordination of all marketing communications that support School activities and the School brand. Functions include promotions, data analytics, research, public relations, social media, event planning and coordination. Full description and to apply:

tinyurl.com/lb8mham



CLERK OF COURT

The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania seeks a dedicated and experienced administrator for the position of Clerk of Court. The Clerk of Court serves as the Court Unit Executive of the Court, supporting all of the judges of the Court by overseeing and leading the Court’s extensive administrative and operational functions. Specifically, the Clerk of Court oversees Clerk’s Office staff; manages the operating budget; bears personal liability for losses of appropriated or non-appropriated funds or court property; and oversees the performance of the statutory duties of the office. The Clerk reports directly to the Chief United States District Judge and communicates regularly with the district and magistrate judges and Clerk’s office staff; the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, and the Office of the Circuit Executive for the Third Circuit. Travel and public speaking are required. The position has a salary range of $175,544 – $190,815. The position will commence on August 1, 2017. The successful applicant may be required to begin employment for transition purposes prior to August 1, 2017.

To be qualified for appointment as Clerk of Court, a candidate must have a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible administrative experience in public service or the private sector that provides the candidate with a thorough understanding of organizational, procedural and human aspects of managing an organization. At least 3 of the 10 years of experience must have been in a position that required substantial management responsibility, including high level administrative experience that typically includes responsibilities involving financial management, human resources and information technology, space and facilities planning, and overall long and short-range planning. The candidate should have a proactive, positive approach to managing change and a creative, innovative approach to planning and problem solving. It is strongly preferred that a candidate hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university (preferably in a field related to public, business or judicial administration). Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or eligible to work in the United States. The successful candidate for this position is subject to a FBI fingerprint check and background investigation and must sign a consent for an IRS tax check and consumer report review. The Clerk is required to live within the judicial district upon hire.

Qualified applicants must electronically submit completed application and supporting documents in PDF format. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Zip files, mailed applications and faxes will not be considered.

See detailed job description, required qualifications and instructions for applying at:

www.pawd.uscourts.gov

(Court Info – Employment). The Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



PRODUCT ADVISOR III

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Product Advisor III in Pittsburgh, PA responsible for: (i) identifying clients’ international treasury management needs, assessing problems, and recommending solutions for clients in international markets, including Canada, and specializing in Latin America; (ii) completing diagnosis of client’s current international treasury management situation and related requirements through data gathering, which includes interviews, research, tools development and modeling; (iii) assessing complex and highest value international treasury management opportunities and developing tailored international treasury management solutions with a PNC product centric focus; (iv) serving as liaison with the Client Implementation team; and (v) ensuring regulatory and compliance alignment for assigned projects. Up to 40% domestic and/or international travel is required, including travel to and from Latin America.

Position requires a Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Economics, Finance or Business Administration (or, in the alternative for the degree, no degree plus four years of international and/or domestic treasury management experience); plus five years of international and/or domestic treasury management experience.

Must have the following experience: (i) 60 months of experience with clients, including foreign counterparties and banks, to re-engineer international and domestic financial operations and structures, including domestic and international client research, analysis, proposal development, presentation, and implementation; (ii) 24 months of experience with international treasury products and systems which must include Trade Letters of Credit, SEPA, BACs, and Canadian Clearing, SWIFT, IBOS, Canadian Cash Management, International Pooling, F-BAR, and Basel rules; (iii) 60 months of experience with domestic treasury management products and systems, which must include lockbox, ACH, wire, check disbursement, ERP systems, payables and receivables accounting systems and reporting systems; and (iv) 24 months experience with direct international treasury management for clients in Latin America.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 263395BR. PNC provides equal opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

