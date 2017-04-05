Community Calendar

URA’s Steel City Codefest

THROUGH APRIL 7—The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has announced the fifth annual Steel City Codefest. It is a week-long event, with optional evening work sessions during the City of Pittsburgh’s Inclusive Innovation Week. Codefest began with a kickoff event from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Alloy 26, located at 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh. It concludes with an event celebrating inclusive tech advancements, guest speakers, and awards from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. For more information, contact Jennifer Wilhelm, Manager, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at 412-255-6580.

Free Homebuyer Workshop

APRIL 5—The Mon Valley Initiative and the Braddock Economic Development Corp. will host “Buying Your Own Home: You Hold the Key” at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook, 416 Overlook Way in Braddock, on the old UPMC Braddock Hospital site between Braddock Avenue and Holland Avenue. Jonathan Weaver, a housing counselor with Mon Valley Initiative, will talk about the steps that first-time homebuyers should consider. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call 412-464-4000.

