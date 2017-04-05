Business Calendar

Free Homebuyer Workshop

APRIL 5—The Mon Valley Initiative and the Braddock Economic Development Corp. Will host “Buying Your Own Home: You Hold the Key” will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at The Overlook, 416A Overlook Way in Braddock, on the old UPMC Braddock Hospital site between Braddock Avenue and Holland Avenue. Jonathan Weaver, a housing counselor with Mon Valley Initiative, will talk about the steps that first-time homebuyers should consider. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call 412-464-4000, extension 4008, or email jweaver@monvalleyinitiative.com.

Training Event

APRIL 11—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Export Basics, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at How-Childs Gate House, Chatham University, Shadyside Campus, 5918 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Topics covered include: recognizing and identifying export opportunities; shipping and payment; legal and regulatory considerations; information and support resources, and cultural issues. Cost $49. For more information, call 412-396-1633.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: