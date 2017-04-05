Blackonomics…What do we have to lose?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—During their recent chit-chat with President Donald Trump, the Congressional Black Caucus members made it plain that they were not there simply for a photo-op or just to engage in meaningless conversation. So, they had a serious discussion about what Black folks need Trump to do in several areas, i.e. education, criminal justice, economics, workforce, rural America, environmental, and health. And, they put it in writing–a 125-page document titled, “We have a lot to lose—Solutions to advance Black families in the 21st Century.”

According to news reports, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said the group raised “several areas of concern” but added that it was a “positive start.” According to Bass, among the concerns raised were Trump’s campaign rhetoric depicting African-American communities as “completely lawless,” his proposed budget cuts, mass incarceration, and the “rolling back” of the Voting Rights Act.

The CBC began its document by giving Donald Trump a Black history lesson, saying, “…to consider the state of Black America without historical context denies the origins of the problems that continue to plague our communities, as well as the centuries-long battle to bring our people to this point.” The CBC cited every era from enslavement to civil rights; the one that drew most of my attention was enslavement.

The document stated, “Slaves literally built this country, including the United States Capitol and the White House. The uncompensated labor of millions of slaves established the wealth of White America, unjust profits that have never been repaid.” I got excited when I read that part; I kept reading and assumed I would soon get to see the CBC’s demand for reparations, in some form or another to compensate our ancestors’ families for their free labor. I kept reading.

