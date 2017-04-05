Bids and Proposals 4-5-17



INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 20, 2017.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Individual Lead Service Line Replacement Contract

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2016-325-105-2

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than April 12, 2017.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to the 2017 Individual Lead Service Line Replacement Contract solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on April 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Work of the Contract includes the replacement of public water service connections of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) public water system and any repair or rehabilitation of water mains, valves, and hydrants of the PWSA public water system that are necessary to facilitate the replacement of the public water services.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT WEIMAR,

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



PUBLIC NOTICE:

WESTMORELAND NON PROFIT

HOUSING CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION / ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

The Westmoreland Non Profit Housing Corporation (“WNPHC”) is requesting Proposals from qualified and experienced teams consisting of a general contractor and a licensed professional architectural firm to design and build an affordable senior apartment building, located within Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania to be known as Odin View Apartments. WNPHC is requesting Proposals on behalf of a to-be-formed subsidiary entity that will own and develop Odin View Apartments (“Owner”).

Interested respondents may obtain, at no cost, the Request for Proposal (“RFP”) documents containing: Contractual Services Sought, Minimum Qualifications, Evaluation Criteria, Selection Procedure, and Certain Contractual Terms from the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s (“WCHA”) website located at http://www.wchaonline.com. In addition, an electronic (PDF) file copy can be emailed or mailed by contacting Mr. Erik Spiegel – Director of A&E Services at eriks@wchaonline.com or by phone at 724-832-7248 – ext. 3056.

Interested respondents are required to respond by Proposal submission (satisfying the requirements of the RFP) on or before May 5, 2017 @ 11:00 A.M., EST.

Michael L. Washowich, President

Westmoreland Non Profit

Housing Corporation



INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

Responses MUST be submitted no later than May 2, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. EST. via e-mail to:

RFQu_for_Miscellaneous_On-Call_Engineering_Serv.11_-_eMail_Inbox@docs.e-builder.net.

Responses received by any other means will be rejected.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION (RFQu) FOR

MISCELLANEOUS ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICES

A copy of the solicitation can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail.

This RFQu will be administered by Autumn Barna, Contract/Procurement Specialist, 1200 Penn Ave., 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. All questions pertaining to this RFQu prior to selection shall be submitted via e-mail to abarna@pgh2o.com. Questions are due no later than 4:00 p.m., April 17, 2017. CONTACT WITH ANYONE OTHER THAN MS. BARNA REGARDING THIS SOLICITATION WILL BE CAUSE FOR YOUR FIRM’S RESPONSE TO BE REJECTED AND NO FURTHER CONSIDERATION WILL BE GIVEN (NO EXCEPTIONS).

All Offerors interested in submitting a proposal in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Pre-Proposal Meeting, to be held on April 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions. This meeting is for informational purposes only. An addendum will be issued for any binding modifications to this solicitation.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT WEIMAR,

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: March 31, 2017

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails repair and preventative maintenance of the Ft. Duquesne & Sixth Parking Garage. Repairs include full and partial depth floor slab repairs, removal of existing façade, façade repairs, partial depth beam, column repairs, waterproofing membrane application, painting, and structural reinforcement.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, may be obtained after 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222. Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available for a non-refundable amount of $100.00 (check or money order only, made payable to the PPAP).

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director



DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, APRIL 26, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 39M1-17

WALTERS/HANGAR ROAD FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM REHAB

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room C, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 1:00 p.m., on APRIL 6, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit http://www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3543 or 412-472-3779.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania 15241 until 11:00 a.m., prevailing time, Friday, April 21, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour for:

•72-passenger conventional school bus

•78-passenger conventional school bus

Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting Jonn Mansfield, Director of Transportation, at (412) 833-1600 Ext. 3451 or

jmansfield@uscsd.k12.pa.us.

The Upper St. Clair Township School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS



ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,

800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3090 Copiers – All College Locations

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017. The assembly point will be the Office of College Services lobby, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: