Suge Knight finally reveals who allegedly killed Tupac

Suge Knight has been in prison so long that it’s starting to make him reveal some previously undisclosed information.

One of Knight’s deepest secrets is knowing who killed Tupac Shakur. The former Death Row CEO has finally revealed that he was in fact the real target in the drive by that killed Shakur. Knight claims that his ex-wife Sharitha and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr. killed Tupac in attempt to try to end his life.

Knight’s attorney attorney, Thaddeus Culpepper, wrote in a signed affidavit, that “Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha Knight were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.” He added that Knight also had alleged details of Wright’s involvement in the Biggie Smalls murder case.

Apparently, Suge is speaking out now after hearing the “salient points” in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, which was directed by Richard Bond and Michael Douglas Carlin. Bond told the Daily Mail, “When our book came out and we were working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight. Suge’s initial response was, ‘Who the hell are these guys?””

A source added that Knight admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true. Suge was reportedly so intrigued by the film, he sent his private investigators to discover how the writers and directors found out about what happened. The documentary also claims that Suge had always been the real target of that fatal shooting. Tupac was just in the way.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

SEE ALSO:

Eazy-E’s Son Is Convinced His Father Was Murdered By Suge Knight

Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, & Ice Cube Named In Wrongful Death Suit