Philly’s Jim Crow hiring and business: The legacy of Cecil B. Moore

Cecil B. Moore, who was born 102 years ago on April 2, 1915, is turning over in his grave right now because the city’s Black so-called leaders still haven’t picked up the baton he tried to hand them. Cecil was the firebrand attorney, City Council member, and NAACP Philadelphia chapter president who fought relentlessly and without compromise to gain equal access and equal opportunity for Blacks in employment and other areas.
That’s exactly why, in 1974, he said, “I don’t want no more than the white man (has), but I won’t take no less… (so) let’s fight the damn system!” And that’s exactly what I’m doing in this ongoing “Jim Crow Hiring & Business in Philly” series. And here in part five you can help “fight the damn system” by promoting the great legacy of this great man.
From the early 1960s as an activist attorney through 1979 when he left City Council, Cecil organized hundreds of protests and boycotts against local labor unions, construction sites, private businesses, and government agencies. Some of his most famous battles were against Trailways, Greyhound, the U.S. Postal Service, the Mummers, and Girard College. And he won all of them. As he pointed out, “From 1963-1967, I got more than 175,000 jobs for Blacks in this town.”
Philadelphia has a nearly 45 percent Black population with a Black unemployment rate of close to 20 percent citywide and up to more than 50 percent in some neighborhoods. And of the Black folks who have been hired, their households earn only around 60 percent of what white households earn. Philly also has a Black poverty rate of nearly 35 percent.
We can change this by “fighting the damn system.” We can do this by raising hell in the streets and in the courtrooms. Here are five pertinent courtroom battles against racial discrimination in connection with some Philadelphia-based employers:
One- A $20 billion (not million) lawsuit was filed in 2015 by the National Association of African-American Owned Media against Comcast and Time Warner Cable. It is interesting to note that Rev. Al Sharpton was named as a defendant after he entered into what has been described as a “sham diversity agreement” with Comcast who then gave Sharpton’s organization $3.8 million allegedly to silence him.
Two- The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in 2013 notified more than 1,000 Philadelphia borrowers- most of whom were Black and Latino- of a $3,2 million settlement stemming from predatory lending by Wells Fargo bank. That amount was part of a $175 million settlement covering several states.
Four- The Advance Urgent Care facility in Wynnefield was sued in a 2014 whistleblower claim by a Black employee who complained that white patients were seen by doctors and nurses before Black patients regardless of their arrival times. She also stated that the doctor who owned the facility told a Black patient he was “just a stupid nigger” and called a staffer “just a useless nigger.” Last year, the employee who filed the suit won $107,904 plus $18,550 in attorney’s fees.
Five- A $10 million verdict was rendered on behalf of three white police officers who filed suit in 1998 after being disciplined for reporting racial discrimination against Black officers in North Philly’s 25th district. (That amount was reduced by the presiding federal court judge in 2009.)
Here’s what you can do to “fight the damn system” and thereby continue Cecil’s legacy. If you have any factual and firsthand information regarding the employers or companies named in this series- and any other employers or companies in the Philadelphia area- that engage in racial discrimination against Black applicants, Black employees, and/or Black consumers, email the details to me at MichaelCoard@msn.com. After verifying your information, I will expose those employers and companies by placing them on this series’ “Show & Shame” list. Please note that your identity will be kept strictly confidential if you prefer.
Demand equal access everyday. Demand equal opportunity everyday. And say “Happy 102nd Birthday, Brother Cecil” on April 2nd.