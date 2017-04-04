Kendall Jenner Gets Dragged For Co-Opting Black Lives Matter In New Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner’s protest commercial with Pepsi received major backlash for offensively co-opting images and ideas from resistance movements such as Black Lives Matter, reports Adweek.

Reception to it has not been warm, to say the least, as many see a major corporation co-opting a political movement against the current administration, and co-opting Black Lives Matter, to sell soda…The spot is part of a new campaign, “Live for Now,” which is about celebrating life’s “Live for Now” moments, according to a release from the brand.

There’s been an avalanche of negative reactions to the ad, and the backlash only seems to be growing online this evening. For now, Pepsi is standing by the commercial, telling Adweek in a statement: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

“The ‘Jump In’ Pepsi Moments film takes a more progressive approach to truly reflect today’s generation and what living for now looks like,” the brand said in the earlier release, which did not mention President Trump, the resistance, Black Lives Matter or any other current movement that Pepsi could be trying to reflect in its ad, which it plans to use globally, via TV and digital.

The image of Jenner approaching the police line is all too similar to the widely shared photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans in Baton Rogue in 2016, reports The Huffington Post.

