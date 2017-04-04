Hunt: Determination helped pave Dawn Staley’s championship road

Staley was able to accomplish that on Sunday when she led South Carolina to a huge win over Mississippi State to capture the NCAA title. She became only the second African-American coach to win a women’s national championship. Carolyn Peck won a NCAA crown for Purdue in 1999. The Gamecocks finished the season with a sensational 33-4 overall record.
It’s amazing what Staley has done in her career. It goes all the way back to her days in the Camille Cosby-Gladys Rodgers Female League which was a part of the Sonny Hill League program. She played for coach Al Miles. The late Herm Rogul, a former Evening Bulletin and Tribune sportswriter, was the first person to write about her. Rogul told me about Staley. I came down to see her play in the league. She could really play. Staley had the talent and a great understanding of the game.
In watching the NCAA championship game on Sunday, I thought about all the things Staley has accomplished as a player and a coach. It’s really incredible. Here’s just a small list:
In 1988, she was the USA Today National High School Player of the Year
Three-time All-American Virginia (1990, 1991, 1992)
Three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004)
And that’s just as a player. Staley was head women’s basketball coach at Temple University from 2000-08 posting a 172-80 record, which included six NCAA tournament appearances. She just completed her ninth season as South Carolina’s head coach that produced a national title. She will coach the U.S. women’s basketball coach at 2020 Olympics.
Her achievements are tremendous. But more than anything, Staley is a great role model and inspiration for many young people being raised in the inner city. She grew up in North Philly. Staley had to roll her sleeves up to get where she is today. She gives hope to a lot of kids from that community as well as other neighborhoods around the city. Believe it or not, that’s very important to reach the young people. If you can provide them with a good foundation, then they’re going to be headed in the right direction.
Staley has never forgotten the bridge that carried over in life. When she was playing at Virginia, it was always nice to see come down to Temple’s McGonigle Hall over to the summer to watch the Sonny Hill League games. She really enjoys coming home.
Although Staley won a national championship, you get the feeling there’s more down the road. This could be the tip of the iceberg for someone who has ready done so much on and off the court.
