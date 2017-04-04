Here’s how the Internet reacts when Michelle Obama rocks her natural hair

Photo by

People
Home > People

Here’s how the Internet reacts when Michelle Obama rocks her natural hair

First Lady Michelle Obama elicits some strong reactions on social media when she rocks her natural hair.


Global Grind
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama continues to live her best life after leaving the White House.

Recently, a Twitter user decided to share a picture of the former First Lady sporting her natural hair tied in a low puff with a gray polka dot headband.

Many Twitter users were not ready to be blessed by Michelle Obama’s new do. See below:

It has yet to be revealed where the photo was taken, but one guess is the French Polynesian islands where Barack Obama is writing his memoir.

This is not the first time Michelle Obama has gone natural. According to her hair stylist, Johnny Wright, in a 2015 interview, she has been natural for several years. Wright explained that if Michelle did rock a ‘fro instead of a fresh press, it would possibly be during vacation.

Well, lounge on, Obamas! Lounge on.

SEE ALSO:

Barack Obama’s Heads To Tetiaroa To Write Post-Presidency Memoir

WATCH: Michelle Obama Appears On ‘MasterChef Junior’

The Obamas Slay At The State Dinner

11 photos Launch gallery

The Obamas Slay At The State Dinner

Continue reading The Obamas Slay At The State Dinner

The Obamas Slay At The State Dinner

Barack Obama , Black women and natural hair , Michelle Obama , Natural Hair

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular