City, early childhood partners celebrate month of the young child in April

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Office of Mayor William Peduto and the Pittsburgh Association for the Education of Young Children (PAEYC) have once again joined forces to celebrate the importance of early childhood development through the annual Month of the Young Child this April.

“It’s an honor to partner with PAEYC to celebrate early childhood professionals and educators and focus on the importance of high-quality care and education for young Pittsburghers during the Month of the Young Child,” said Mayor William Peduto. “High-quality childcare and early education resources are essential for helping children and families grow, learn, explore and thrive.”

First established by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) in April 1971 as Week of the Young Child, PAEYC and its partners from across Pennsylvania decided to designate the entire month of April as the Month of the Young Child several years ago.

“During this month, PAEYC takes time to reflect on how we – as citizens of this community, state, and nation – will better meet the needs of all young children and their families,” said Cara Ciminillo, PAEYC Executive Director. “In doing so, we also celebrate those who work daily to do what’s best for children.”

Throughout the month, early childhood partners throughout the city will host collaborative events that recognize the importance of high-quality early childhood experiences for all young children. A complete schedule of events is below.

Mayor Peduto‘s Office of Early Childhood Education, City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, PAEYC and the Southwest Regional Key will co-host “Emergency Planning Professional Development Day” on April 6 to train early care and education professionals on CPR, first-aid, fire safety, and emergency planning. “Emergency Planning Professional Development Day” was developed in accordance with the findings from the Child Care Needs Assessment conducted by the Women’s Caucus of City Council. Registration is closed for April 6 but several other sessions will be scheduled throughout the year for interested early care providers. From FREE programs for children and families, to a Celebration Dinner for professionals, the Month of the Young Child provides an opportunity for everyone to be involved. For more information visit: www.paeyc.org. For details on NAEYC’s Week of the Young Child April 24 – 28, visit: www.naeyc.org/woyc. 2017 MONTH OF THE YOUNG CHILD EVENTS

Raising Readers (2 locations)

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 5:45 – 7:00 p.m. Location 1: Willie T’s Barbershop, 7205 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 When: Thursday, April 6 & 13 from 5:45 – 7:30 p.m.

Location 2: Homewood Early Learning Hub, 7219 Kelly Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Details: Parents and children are invited to join the Homewood Early Learning Hub team for Raising Readers, a FREE family-program that includes: story time, discussion, dinner, activities, and more weekly through April 13 (except for Wednesday, April 12). For questions, contact Cynthia or Will at 412-421-3889 Annual PAEYC Celebration Dinner When: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Location: Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15213 Details: PAEYC honors child care providers and the important work they do daily. Great fun, dinner (kosher meals available), drinks, and dessert provided. For details, please contact Sharon at: sseitam@paeyc.org. This year’s keynote speaker will be Candi Castleberry Singleton, Founder & Chair of the Power of &. To register, please visit celebrationdinner2017.eventbrite.com through Friday, April 7. Homewood Early Learning HUB Block Party When: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: 7219 Kelly Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Details: The Homewood Early Learning HUB Block Party will take place 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the block at 7219 Kelly Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15208. Children’s activities, food trucks, and resources plus a special performance by Anqwenique Wingfield will be offered at this annual family favorite. The event is FREE and open to the public, no registration is required. 5th Annual Ultimate Play Day When: Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Location: Allegheny Commons East Park, Pittsburgh PA 15212 Details: The Ultimate Play Day is a celebration of playfulness for people of all ages. Hosted by the Playful Pittsburgh Collaborative, the event is an opportunity for people from throughout the Pittsburgh region to play together and raise awareness of the benefits of play for everyone, from birth to 199 yrs.