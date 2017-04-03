Trump may have signed Earth’s death warrant

In 2015, President Barack Obama created the Clean Power Plan to slow climate disruption. It was the first action ever taken by the US government to cut carbon pollution from existing power plants.
And last week, with the stroke of a pen, President Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take steps to end it.
First, Trump says he wants to dismantle the Clean Power Plan because it represents what he calls “job-killing regulation.” False — limited losses in some sectors are dwarfed by gains in others.
The potential for job growth in the clean energy sector dwarfs any potential job growth in the fossil fuel economy. For example, Trump promised the Keystone XL pipeline would create 28,000 jobs when he approved the project. But he had to use a huge multiplier to get to even that low number. In fact, it would create about 3,000 temporary construction jobs and only 35 permanent jobs. That’s right: 35 permanent jobs.
By comparison, in 2016 the number of jobs in solar grew 25% from the year prior, according to figures from the nonprofit Solar Foundation, while jobs in the rest of the economy had less than 2% growth. Renewable energy jobs now create jobs 12 times faster than the rest of the economy.
By the way, if Trump really cares about those coal miners he invited to the signing ceremony, he should be doing something about the 20,000 who are sick, retired, and within weeks of losing their health benefits if Congress doesn’t act. When will Trump call a press conference about them?
Second, Trump claims that the Clean Power Plan was an EPA overreach — an abuse of its authority. Again, false. The plan is based on Republican President Richard Nixon’s Clean Air Act. And the EPA’s authority to fight climate disruption was established by a ruling of conservative Chief Justice John Roberts’ Supreme Court, under President George W. Bush. In Massachusetts v. EPA (2007), five justices determined that EPA not only has the authority but also the responsibility to cut pollution if it endangers public health — which it does.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/trump-may-have-signed-earth-s-death-warrant/article_c988143d-d153-5a8b-afd6-4eae7c11a2d6.html