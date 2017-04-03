Simmons: Black women stand strong despite others’ idiocy, insults

How about, “Stop shaking your head”?
OK, I’ve never been told the latter, but if you’re a Black woman in a work environment, you’ve probably heard some doozies.
I’m not sure if Ryan was actually shaking her head at Spicer — as we journalists do indeed like to maintain an objective position in our reporting and collection of the news. But whatever the case, the press secretary’s response actually did deserve a neck snap and reply (silently, of course) of, “You don’t tell me how to move my body. I don’t work for you. I cover you.”
Spicer is admittedly disrespectful to all media entities whose name is not FOX. But would he have used that choice of words with a white male reporter? No. That would have been taking the disrespect a step too far.
Admittedly, it’s not just white males who deny Black women in positions of importance their due respect. Show me a Black woman in a majority Black male environment (from the church to the Civil Rights Movement), and well, you’ll find her there, too.
But that’s what Black women deal with everyday. And on Twitter, Black women shared some of their experiences under the popular hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork.
Despite such instances, we Black women are able to keep going because of the lessons handed down by our heroes like our beloved Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
Dear, dear, Maxine, whose expressions alone during this whole Trump fiasco of a presidency has comforted, soothed and assured us that we’re not the mentally unstable ones.
She’s become even more beloved with her eloquent dismissal of “Fox & Friends” host Bill O’Reilly, who caused quite a stir this week with his commentary on Rep. Waters’ speech on Trump and Russia.
“I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig,” O’Reilly said.
That’s when such sistagirl phrases as “Honety!” or “Oh no he didn’t” are entirely appropriate.
First off, how can a man with a block head, freeze-dried hair and an expression that makes him look chronically constipated talk about someone’s appearance?
Apparently the public was more rattled than Maxine over the comment, because she barely batted an eye at O’Reilly’s characterization.
“I am a stroooong Black woman,” she said during one MSNBC interview, stretching out the word strong for emphasis. “And I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined.”
In this world, Black females are raised to be strong. Sure we’d rather be pampered, coddled, protected and defended. But we are less likely than any woman to receive that type of care from American society.
We’re not so far off from where Sojourner Truth was when she posed to an Akron, Ohio, audience in 1851, her famous speech, “Ain’t I a Woman.”
But we understand, it is what it is. And we wear that strength like a badge, like a blanket, like a shield to block out the madness coming from all directions. And then we have to smile, lest someone comments on our reaction to his or her idiocy.
That’s right, just another day in the life of a Black woman.
Sheila Simmons is an award-winning journalist and a public relations specialist. She is the author of “Memoir of a Minnie Riperton Fan.” She can be reached at ssimmons@phillytrib.com or www.simmonssheila.com.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/simmons-black-women-stand-strong-despite-others-idiocy-insults/article_8ce3dd57-2175-5469-8bee-b4a6aaf9f4cf.html