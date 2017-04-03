Q&A: Callie Crossley on fake news and being a Black woman in journalism

Callie Crossley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who is currently the host of Under the Radar with Callie Crossley on WGBH 89.7FM. Crossley frequently appears on WGBH TV’s Beat the Press and Fox 25 Boston’s Morning Show where she provides commentary, often about people and communities of color. The former ABC News 20/20 producer spoke with PublicSource about her speech at the upcoming event at Chatham University. The Women’s Institute at Chatham is hosting the event to discuss journalism in the era of fake news. Her lecture starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Eddy Theater on Chatham’s campus. The event is free and open to the public. You can register at http://www.chatham.edu/cwi/events.
PublicSource: You’ve been in the field a long time. So just to start off, what got you interested in journalism?
Callie Crossley: All along, I’ve been a big reader and writer. I grew up in a house where there was a lot of news, read and discussed. There were two newspapers in the town where I grew up, in Memphis, Tenn. And my parents really talked about it and my mother especially was quite keen to make certain that we really understood the difference between the coverage and what our lives were really like. As portrayed in the paper, most of the time Black people were portrayed as committing a crime and nothing else. So that’s where it began and it continued from there.
PS: What are some of the major changes that you have seen in the field over time?