Q&A: Callie Crossley on fake news and being a Black woman in journalism

: You’ve been in the field a long time. So just to start off, what got you interested in journalism?

Callie Crossley: All along, I’ve been a big reader and writer. I grew up in a house where there was a lot of news, read and discussed. There were two newspapers in the town where I grew up, in Memphis, Tenn. And my parents really talked about it and my mother especially was quite keen to make certain that we really understood the difference between the coverage and what our lives were really like. As portrayed in the paper, most of the time Black people were portrayed as committing a crime and nothing else. So that’s where it began and it continued from there.

PS: What are some of the major changes that you have seen in the field over time?

READ ENTIRE INTERVIEW AT:

