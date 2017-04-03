Meshea Poore takes over as West Virginia State Bar president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Meshea Poore is the first African-American woman to serve as president of the West Virginia State Bar.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2nOrtaY ) reports Poore was set to be sworn in Sunday for a one-year term, succeeding John R. McGhee Jr. She was named president-elect last year and previously served as vice president.

The 41-year-old Charleston resident credits U.S. District Judge Irene Berger in Beckley as her mentor. Berger previously served as a circuit judge in Kanawha County, and Poore remembers being part of a mock trial in Berger’s courtroom when Poore was a student.

Berger was the first African-American woman to serve as both a circuit and federal judge in the state.

Poore attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and earned a law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: