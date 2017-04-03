Sports
Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing as men’s basketball coach


Stephen Whyno, AP Sports Writer
In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing, left, talks to NBA referee Josh Tiven as the Hornets play the Sacramento Kings in a NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Patrick Ewing has been hired as Georgetown’s men’s basketball coach, more than two decades after he led the Hoyas to their only national championship.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the hire.

Ewing has been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and had hoped for years to land a head coaching job in the pros.

Instead, he returns to college, rejoining the program he helped win an NCAA title in 1984 with coach John Thompson Jr. Ewing is replacing Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, who was fired as coach last month after two consecutive losing seasons.

The blog Casual Hoya first reported the hire.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report from Minneapolis.

