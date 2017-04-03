Cosby judge expects trial to last 2 weeks; jury sequestered

The jurors will come from the Pittsburgh area and be sequestered throughout the trial nearly 300 miles away in suburban Philadelphia.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said at a hearing Monday that he hopes to pick jurors in late May. He says their names will not be made public.

The trial is set to begin June 5.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

The defense wants the jury pool prescreened through a written questionnaire on their background, media habits and feelings about Cosby.

But O’Neill prefers they get the standard 16-question form followed by individual questioning in court.