William T. Coleman Jr. passes away at 96

Civil rights champion and influential lawyer William T. Coleman Jr. died at his Alexandria, Virginia home Friday. He was 96, reports the New York Times.

From New York Times:

His death was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers, where Mr. Coleman was a senior partner in its Washington office. He lived at a care facility with his wife of more than 70 years, Lovida Coleman.