Spelman Glee Club warms a cold Pittsburgh night

It was a frigid evening in the city of Pittsburgh on March 15. However, inside Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, there was a warmth that emanated throughout the congregation. The standing room only crowd was witness to “Undaunted,” the 2017 annual spring tour of the world renowned Spelman College Glee Club. The sanctuary overflowed with love, inspiration and a distinct spirit of pride. It was definitely a moment to relax, reflect and rejoice.

The prestigious college choir, comprised of beautiful young African American women, rendered a performance fit for a queen. From the classic black dress to the white pearls adorning their necks, the fashionable ladies delivered a myriad of harmonious octaves and varied genres. The awe-inspiring rhythm ranged from a blend of classical operatic to reminiscent soulful sounds, oftentimes combining an old beat with new age contemporary style. It was a night of poise and professionalism, achieved through undaunted perseverance.

From Stevie Wonder’s creation of “Love’s in Need of Love” to the chic and sassy version of senior Brooke Joynes’ Bohemian Rhapsody, it was a captivating two-hour production. The inspirational, thought provoking “A Choice to Change the World” left the crowd in awe at the dedication of the leaders of tomorrow. Standing true to their own convictions, the message of the talented choral group resonated throughout the hallowed walls. If one’s “Soul Has Been Anchored in the Lord,” it becomes easy to “Steal Away,” all the while realizing that one “Can’t Give Up Now.” The foundation of strength on which they stand is based on awareness that they must “Depend on God,” understanding fully well that He will provide a “Bridge Over Troubled Water” if they only “Keep the Faith.” At the end of the evening, a standing ovation was extended to the incomparable Spelman College Glee Club in exchange for an evening of inspiration.

