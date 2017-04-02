New Arby’s restaurant in Bloomfield robbed at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH, PA – At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, Zone 5 Officers were dispatched to 5189 Ba um Boulevard in Bloomfield for a report that Arby’s Restaurant had been robbed at gunpoint.

According to the investigation, a Black male entered restaurant and walked into an employees-only area, pulled a black, semi-automatic firearm and demanded money. He is approximately 5’5″ and was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, a Pirates baseball cap, a black mask covered his face. His shirt, pants, and shoes were black. He wore gray gloves. He made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He headed across Cypress Street toward Liberty Avenue. None of the seven employees were injured.