MLK’s Daughter Wants Her Mother’s Work Published

Bernice King, the daughter of the late Coretta Scott King, wants her mother’s letters, speeches, and commentary to be published. According to WBTV, King believes that her mother’s work can serve as a source of inspiration for women.

From WBTV:

“I know that her voice and her life can serve as a true inspiration to so many women,” Bernice King said at the National Press Club.

“My mother has such a wealth of materials and it’s tragic that it cannot be contained in a book like this,” King said during an appearance with Barbara Reynolds, the co-author with Coretta Scott King of “My Life, My Love, My Legacy,” a memoir published earlier this year.

The papers of Martin Luther King Jr. are already being published. He was assassinated in 1968 and his wife died in 2006.

King says that her brothers, Dexter King and Martin Luther King III, would more than likely be on board to have their mother’s papers published, reports the outlet.

According to WBTV, the siblings are shareholders and directors of their parents’ estate.

SOURCE: WBTV

SEE ALSO:

Coretta Scott King 1986 Letter Blasts Jeff Sessions

15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day