Jailed Mumia Abu-Jamal will receive Hepatitis C treatment

Mumia Abu-Jamal will receive Hepatitis C treatment from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections while serving a life sentence, reports Philly.com.

The decision, outlined in a status report from a federal suit Abu-Jamal filed against the state, does not provide a timeline for when he will begin receiving his antiviral medication. But Amy Worden, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said Friday that his treatment would begin next week.

Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and sometime radio reporter, is serving a life sentence for killing Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981. Two years, ago Abu-Jamal was hospitalized after falling into diabetic shock and found to have hepatitis C. Lawyers sued to improve his medical treatment.

His attorney, Robert J. Boyle, said Friday that Abu-Jamal’s condition had worsened since then…

Abu-Jamal — who spent decades on death row before the death sentence was set aside on federal appeal for a crime that he said he didn’t commit — will begin the expensive treatment next week, reports PhillyVoice.

