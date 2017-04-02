Sports
Ex-NFL running back Stephens-Howling joins Robert Morris


The Associated Press
LaRod Stephens-Howling (Courier File Photo)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Former NFL running back LaRod Stephens-Howling has joined the coaching staff at Robert Morris.

The school said Thursday he will serve as running backs coach. Stephens-Howling worked as a volunteer assistant for the Football Championship Subdivision program last spring before spending time as a graduate assistant at Pitt, his alma mater.

Stephens-Howling played with the Panthers from 2005-08 then was taken in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft by Arizona. Stephens-Howling played four seasons for the Cardinals, splitting time between running back and kick return specialist.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 but tore the ACL in his right knee in the opener against Tennessee and retired.

