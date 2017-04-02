Business pioneers honored by Classic Events!

Several Pittsburgh Black business pioneers were recently honored during the Classic Events! 6th Annual Black History Celebration Dinner.

“Each of you have collectively defined our heritage and life within our communities,” said Ralph P. Watson, host of PCTV’s “Classic Events! Entrepreneur Network” and primary sponsor of the event.

The honorees included: William and Pat Baker, owners of Baker’s Dairy in Homewood; Hank Barksdale, Bar/Tavern owner; Arthur Burns, owner of Southern Platter restaurant (received by Gwendolyn Jackson); Eddie Butler, barber shop owner (received by Jackie Webster Pinnix); and Robert Roselle Lavelle, Dwelling House Savings and Loan (received by Robert Daniel Lavelle). The Bakers began their business in 1968, fulfilling a dream to be self- employed. Their five children, grandchildren and other relatives play an active role in the continued success of their business.

Barksdale owned and operated four establishments beginning in the late 1960s, including Hank & Don’s Bar in the Hill District, Don Chico’s and the first Squaker’s Club on the North Side. Later, they opened a new Squaker’s Club on Liberty Avenue, Downtown, when the original club was destroyed by fire. He was also instrumental in organizing the Black Bar Owners Association in Pittsburgh. Barksdale, now retired, enjoys time with his family and wife of 65 years.

Burns was owner and chef of Southern Platter restaurant in Homewood. Known for its Sunday buffets and daily southern cuisine, the family-style restaurant provided employment opportunities for many from the surrounding areas with its catering of banquets, receptions, meetings and other special events for over 35 years. Burns, also known as “Art,” was also remembered for his singing, artistry and paintings displayed in the restaurant’s dining area. Burns died in 2009.

Butler embarked on his hair-cutting career on Hemlock Street on the North Side in the 1940s. Butler’s Barber Shop was known for frequently giving free haircuts to those in need and a booster supporter of school activities. Butler was a longtime member of Brown Chapel AME Church on the North Side. He died in 1998.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: