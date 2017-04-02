Actress Terri J. Vaughn guest stars on all-new episode of ‘Mann and Wife’

NAACP Image award-winning actress and producer, Terri J. Vaughn joins the cast in an all new episode of Mann & Wife airing on Tuesday, April 4 at 9pm ET on Bounce.

As Daniel (David Mann) and Hobbs (Tony Rock) begin working on a case with two new cops from another district, Lieutenant Tate (Vaughn), their attractive new commander-in-chief, does everything she can to keep them on their toes; Rod “Rod Man” Thompson guest stars.

Real-life husband and wife team David and Tamela Mann star and serve as executive producers of Mann & Wife. The half-hour situation comedy follows their characters – newlyweds and second-chance sweethearts Daniel and Toni Mann – as they laugh and love their way through the ups and downs of life as a blended family, each with two children from previous marriages.

Bounce kicked off season three with two all-new episodes back-to-back on Tuesday, March 28 and the premiere telecasts combined to reach over one million unduplicated viewers 2+. Season three is now already pacing ahead of season two in ratings.

Mann & Wife co-creator Roger Bobb (“House of Payne,” “The Rickey Smiley Show”) serves as executive producer and director of the series.

Mann & Wife has been a smash success, setting network records for viewership in both seasons. Bounce is the only emerging broadcast network producing original scripted series, which in addition to Mann & Wife includes the current mega-hit drama “Saints & Sinners” and the popular comedies “In the Cut” and “Family Time.”

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 94 million homes across the United States and 93% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III.

