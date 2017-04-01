Another Pitt Basketball player decides to leave the program

Pitt’s Cameron Johnson has left the building (Photo by Will McBride/New Pittsburgh Courier)

Cameron Johnson, a redshirt sophomore and Moon Township product, has decided to transfer out of Pitt, the team announced Saturday, Apr. 1. Because he graduates later this month, he will not have to sit out one year, as others who haven’t graduated must do when they decide to transfer. Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson averaged nearly 12 points per game this season for the Panthers. The question now is, who’s left for Pitt? Damon Wilson, Corey Manigault and Crisshawn Clark all have decided to leave the program. Justice Kithcart was kicked off the team in early March.

The stalwarts of the team, like seniors Jamel Artis, Michael Young, Sheldon Jeter and Chris Jones, are gone as well.

