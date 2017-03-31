Metro
Home > Metro

Will bus rapid transit in Pittsburgh be accessible? These riders are concerned.


Stephen Caruso, Public Source
Leave a comment

Connie Burger, 58, speaks during the Committee for Accessible Transportation meeting on March 29. Burger is worried bus rapid transit will hinder her use of the Port Authority’s paratransit. “I need the door to door service,” Burger said. (Photo by Stephen Caruso/PublicSource)

Paul O’Hanlon is a public-transit super user. The 63-year-old Squirrel Hill resident takes the Allegheny County Port Authority’s buses seven days a week. And he is an active member of the Committee for Accessible Transportation (or CAT) — a Pittsburgh community group that advocates for access to the city’s transit system for people with disabilities and low mobility.Pittsburgh’s proposed Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is what was on CAT’s agenda Wednesday evening. The BRT is a combined plan between the city, county and the Port Authority to connect Downtown with Oakland by taking a traffic lane on Forbes or Fifth avenues away from private vehicles to create a dedicated lane for new electric buses.

The Port Authority estimates the plan would cut buses’ travel times from Oakland to Downtown by eight minutes in normal traffic and 15 minutes in rush hour traffic.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/will-bus-rapid-transit-in-pittsburgh-be-accessible-these-riders-are-concerned/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Will bus rapid transit in Pittsburgh be accessible? These riders are concerned.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular