Premiere Dance Party at the August Wilson Center

When two great dance companies come together, there has to be a celebration. On March 16, a kickoff celebration, complete with a party and dance performance, was held at the August Wilson Center where hundreds enjoyed a private performance featuring the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. The audience enjoyed Black Swan Pas De Deux, Brahms Variations, Tonk and Take the A Train.

Terrence S. Orr, artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and Virginia Johnson, artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, said this program was nearly two years in the making, and that they were humbled and inspired to be performing in a theater dedicated to August Wilson, a giant of American literature and drama.

In the week following the kick off performance, DTH and PBT presented free education programs that allowed audience members to participate in panel discussions on diversity in ballet, actually meet the dancers and witness dance demonstrations.

The performance was in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Dance Council and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and made possible with support from Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Benter Foundation and Richard E. Rauh.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: