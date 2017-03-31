Sports
James passes Shaq for 7th on NBA’s career scoring list


The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against the Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has passed Shaquille O’Neal for seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

James came into Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with 28,573 points in 14 seasons with Cleveland and Miami.

He needed 23 points to tie O’Neal and did that when he scored on a layup with 7:23 left in the game. James took sole possession of seventh place when he hit the first free throw after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt with 4:28 left.

Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki is sixth with 30,181 points.

