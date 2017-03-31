Deadline extended to apply for home heating bill assistance

Governor Tom Wolf has extended the deadline for Pennsylvanians struggling to pay home heating bills.

The deadline has now been set for Friday, April 7 to apply for financial help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

The federally-funded program was slated to end this Friday, March 31, but the Wolf Administration decided that given the unpredictable weather this winter, Pennsylvania would extend the program, giving people extra time to apply for funding.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable were able to heat their homes this winter because of LIHEAP,” Wolf said in a release. “By keeping the program open longer, we hope to provide additional assistance to those who are struggling to keep their family warm.”

LIHEAP offers assistance in the form of a cash grant sent directly to the utility company or a crisis grant for households in immediate danger of being without heat. Some households are eligible for both types of assistance. Cash grants are based on household income, family size, type of heating fuel and region. In addition to proof of income and household size, applicants must provide a recent bill or a statement from their fuel dealer verifying their customer status and the type of fuel used.

Income eligibility is set at 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines, which is $36,450 for a family of four.

Individuals can apply for a LIHEAP grant online at www.compass.state.pa.us or in person at their local county assistance office. In Allegheny County, the assistance office is located at Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Ave., suite 470. For more information, call 412-565-2146.

