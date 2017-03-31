HAPPENING NOW (Courier EXCLUSIVE): The Last Ones to EVER walk out of Penn Plaza in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY – Just moments ago (6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31), the last residents left the last remaining Penn Plaza apartment building. The New Pittsburgh Courier witnessed the final few residents moving their belongings into waiting moving trucks, like Timi Irvin (pictured above), as the drenching rain poured. The weather conditions almost matched the mood of the situation, said Vivian Campbell, a resident there for seven years.

“Of course it sucks,” she said. “This is not right, and it sucks.”

Irvin, who had been living at Penn Plaza for three years, recalled her most-cherished moment inside the soon-to-be-demolished apartment building.

“Had a little surprise birthday party for my daughter,” Irvin said. “Just told her to come over (to the house), we shut the lights off, and turned the lights on when she came.”

And another memory?

“Just being with my family, the grandkids coming over, fellowship with them, them jumping off my bed,” Irvin said. “They just like being with Grandma.”

