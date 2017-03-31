Black women publishers drive the Black Press

(NNPA)—In 1827, with the publication of the “Freedom’s Journal,” John Russwurm and Reverend Samuel Cornish established the Black Press and boldly declared their mission: to be the voice the African-American community, standing up for victims of injustice, and championing the unsung.

Dedicated, resilient and strong Black women, who account for a significant number of the 211 African-American owned newspapers and media companies, that are members of the NNPA, stand at the forefront of that mission, today

As Women’s History Month concludes, NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., said that it’s important to recognize publishers like Rosetta Perry of “The Tennessee Tribune,” Elinor Tatum of the “New York Amsterdam News,” Janis Ware of “The Atlanta Voice,” Joy Bramble of “The Baltimore Times,” Brenda Andrews of the “The New Journal and Guide” and the many Black women that own and operate media companies in the United States and around the world.

Chavis said that it’s also important to acknowledge the role that women play as leaders in the NNPA.

“Four out of five members of the NNPA executive committee are women and, in 2017, that shows that NNPA, as a national trade organization, is out in front of all other organizations in putting women in the top positions,” said Chavis.

Denise Rolark Barnes, the publisher of “The Washington Informer,” serves as chair of the NNPA; Karen Carter-Richards, publisher of the “Houston Forward Times” holds the position of first vice chair; Atlanta Voice publisher Janis Ware serves as treasurer; and Shannon Williams, the president and general manager of the “Indianapolis Recorder” works as the organization’s secretary.

“For the Black Press, Women’s History Month becomes more noteworthy because of the women of the NNPA and their very important roles,” Chavis said.

