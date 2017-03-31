After collapse on I-85, annual registration deadline for businesses extended

Following Governor Deal’s declaration of a state of emergency for Fulton County due to the collapse of a portion of I-85, Secretary of State Brian Kemp has extended the annual registration deadline for businesses to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

“To best serve the hardworking Georgians who may be affected by this unforeseen chain of events, I am extending the annual registration deadline for all businesses,” stated Secretary Kemp. “We want to alleviate any potential hardship on business owners stemming from the closure of I-85 and resulting traffic in the metro-area.”

Officers and registered agents can visit the office’s new and improved eCorp website without having to log into the system and select one of two options: “One Click Annual Registration” if there are no changes to be made to their business filings or “Express Annual Registration” to update contact information and make other changes.

Customers can also download the free “GA SOS” smartphone app to complete an annual registration for a business and, if needed, obtain a digital copy of the entity’s certificate of existence.

This video tutorial is a great asset to teach customers how to use the website and resolve any renewal hang-ups. In addition, customers can call the Corporations Division at (404) 656-2817, submit email inquiries, or contact Secretary Kemp through his Facebook or Twitter account for help navigating the system.

Customers can still log in to https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/Account to file an annual registration and view or download their business’s receipts, notices, and other correspondence in one convenient location. All customers are encouraged to renew their existing business entities and provide at least one valid email address with their filing to protect against business identity theft and receive future renewal notices and important notifications.

In addition to annual registration on the new Corporations website, customers also have the option to file hard-copy annual registrations in person or mail annual registrations with a check or money order to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at one of three locations: the Corporations Division in Atlanta, the Professional Licensing Boards Division in Macon, or the agency’s South Georgia office in Tifton. Mailed applications must be postmarked by April 4, 2017. Cash is not an acceptable form of payment for renewal or registration fees.

If a business fails to renew by the deadline, it must pay a $25.00 late filing fee or risk administrative dissolution or revocation.

