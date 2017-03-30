Nigerian President’s long hospitalization abroad spurs a rumor deluge

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN)—There seems to be little agreement in Nigeria as to why President Muhammadu Buhari extended his stay in a British hospital reportedly for an ear infection—especially when Nigeria has well-trained doctors at specialized hospitals at home.

According to a presidential media aide speaking to Naij.com, the president has an infected ear and a loss of hearing which followed treatment by a Nigerian doctor. Another source revealed that the President was prescribed a chest X-ray for his continual cough.

The independent Sahara Reporters news media mentions intestinal maladies that “have seen him lose weight progressively” and that he is unable to eat well.

In an earlier report, SaharaReporters suggested that President Buhari had prostate flares in addition to intestinal maladies that have seen him lose weight progressively and unable to eat well.

A presidential jet—“Airforce 001”—flown to London was unable to bring him back to Nigeria prior to the closing for repairs of the major Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, which could require a 3 ? hour detour for the President to the next working airport in Kano state.

The latest statement issued by the government said there was “no cause for worry” about the president’s health although his medical leave was being extended. The President began treatment in the UK in January. It was his second visit to see British doctors since taking office.

