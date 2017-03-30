Mayor seeks to divert $700k for youth summer jobs program

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has asked city council to reallocate $700,000 in capital budget funds to cover a possible loss of federal Community Development Block Grant funds that had been slated to support the Learn and Earn summer jobs program.

President Trump’s preliminary budget calls for the elimination of the $3 billion CDBG program, which was created in 1975 to reassemble or demolish blighted properties, and provide loan funding for housing and renovating commercial buildings.

However, as the New Pittsburgh Courier previously reported, the block grants have been increasingly used by mayors to fund social or recreational programs, reward supporters, and buy city vehicles. It has even paid the salaries of the city employees tasked with overseeing funding distribution.

City council members also receive allocations for their district. Last year, each received $75,000, with another $150,000 allocated for use citywide.

Peduto, who is running for reelection, fired a vitriolic volley aimed at President Trump in the press release announcing his reallocation request.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “We won’t allow the President’s reckless decisions hurt kids who depend upon these jobs. Learn and Earn is a pathway to careers for many of our youth, and we can’t let those opportunities go to waste.”

Thanks to a partnership arrangement with Allegheny County and the Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board, Learn and Earn served about 2,000 youths last year, far more than the city’s previous summer job programs.

