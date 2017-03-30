GET THE LOOK: Vivian Green’s ‘Be Beautiful Expo’ Style

Vivian Green graced Philadelphia with her vocals at the Be Beautiful Expo on Saturday. The R&B singer and songwriter posed for photos backstage in VIP. She gave us a luxe all Black look and added a pop of neutral, so cute!

@IAmVivianGreen goes for all black with a pop of neutral. Her whole LEWK is @bcbgmaxazria and her mom gifted her those beautiful accessories! #BeBeautifulExpo #VivianGreen #Fashion #Style A post shared by HelloBeautiful (@hellobeautiful) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

When asked about her ensemble, she revealed that her entire look was BCBG. Yes to an affordable outfit! Here are the details on her look, which you can shop now.

Add some dimension to your Black pants with these $78.00 seamed faux leather panel leggings and this banded faux leather crop top, currently on sale for $47.60. Because the season is changing, jackets are on sale! However, the jacket she is wearing is no longer available to order, but there is a similar suede jacket available for $173.60 or get a ruffled version, similar to Vivian’s, via Century 21, for $34.99.

The jewelry was gifted to her from her mother, so beautiful!

Happy shopping!

