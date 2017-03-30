GET THE LOOK: Vivian Green’s ‘Be Beautiful Expo’ Style

Vivian Green graced Philadelphia with her vocals at the Be Beautiful Expo on Saturday. The R&B singer and songwriter posed for photos backstage in VIP. She gave us a luxe all Black look and added a pop of neutral, so cute!
When asked about her ensemble, she revealed that her entire look was BCBG. Yes to an affordable outfit! Here are the details on her look, which you can shop now.
RELATED: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered Women Teach Us How To Find Our Black Girl Magic
Add some dimension to your Black pants with these $78.00 seamed faux leather panel leggings and this banded faux leather crop top, currently on sale for $47.60. Because the season is changing, jackets are on sale! However, the jacket she is wearing is no longer available to order, but there is a similar suede jacket available for $173.60 or get a ruffled version, similar to Vivian’s, via Century 21, for $34.99.
The jewelry was gifted to her from her mother, so beautiful!
Happy shopping!
DON’T MISS:
GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size
GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie
GET THE LOOK: June Ambrose Shows Us How To Ace The Athleisure Trend
40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring
40 photos Launch gallery
1. Career Updo
Source:Instagram
1 of 40
2. Fat Braids
Source:Instagram
2 of 40
3. Habesha Style
Source:Instagram
3 of 40
4. Split with detail
Source:Instagram
4 of 40
5. Lock and Wave
Source:Instagram
5 of 40
6. Sea of cornrows
Source:Instagram
6 of 40
7. Big Twists
Source:Instagram
7 of 40
8. Combo
Source:Instagram
8 of 40
9. Lock and Set
Source:Instagram
9 of 40
10. Berry braids
Source:Instagram
10 of 40
11. Classic Box braids
Source:Instagram
11 of 40
12. Curl it up
Source:Instagram
12 of 40
13. Bob it out
Source:Instagram
13 of 40
14. Rainbow Bright
Source:Instagram
14 of 40
15. Shaved glory
Source:Instagram
15 of 40
16. Afro Twists
Source:Instagram
16 of 40
17. Jumbo Chrochet
Source:Instagram
17 of 40
18. Fuschia Twists
Source:Instagram
18 of 40
19. Classic updo twist
Source:Instagram
19 of 40
20. Kinky Twists
Source:Instagram
20 of 40
21. Twists Galore
Source:Instagram
21 of 40
22. So Many Sizes
Source:Instagram
22 of 40
23. Chrochet Ponytail
Source:Instagram
23 of 40
24. Strawberry Blonde Glory
Source:Instagram
24 of 40
25. Twisted Beauty
Source:Instagram
25 of 40
26. Spiral Away
Source:Instagram
26 of 40
27. Crown of Glory
Source:Instagram
27 of 40
28. Short and Jumbo
Source:Instagram
28 of 40
29. Curve appeal
Source:Instagram
29 of 40
30. Send a Message
Source:Instagram
30 of 40
31. Golden Appeal
Source:Instagram
31 of 40
32. Senegalese Twist
Source:Instagram
32 of 40
33. Braided Crown
Source:Instagram
33 of 40
34. Criss Cross
Source:Instagram
34 of 40
35. S Braid
Source:Instagram
35 of 40
36. Tuen Heads
Source:Instagram
36 of 40
37. Bantu Beauty
Source:Instagram
37 of 40
38. Royal lengths
Source:Instagram
38 of 40
39. Ponytail Appeal
Source:Instagram
39 of 40
40. Silver Beauty
Source:Instagram
40 of 40