Frustrations boil over at forum…Resident challenges community to ‘step up’

Community leaders, along with city and county public safety, and health personnel, got more than they expected at a recent community violence panel discussion in Homewood when residents expressed frustration at the level of community violence and the apparent lack of urgency in solving homicides involving Black victims.

But it wasn’t a one-way street. Frustration with the community’s level of cooperation and commitment to ending neighborhood violence also came out.

State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-East Liberty, said while the police have done a good job rebuilding relationships within the community, they can do more. The community though, he said, could do much more.

“Ain’t no one gonna protect our babies but us,” Gainey said at the March 21 event. “Yeah, we need cases closed quicker, but if we know something, we have to say something. You can’t hide a killer and say bless a child—you gotta bless a child by talking about what you know.”

However, Gainey said when police get information from the community, they have to look at it, act on it and protect those who have come forward.

“If they can’t do that, then that’s a problem that we gotta address,” he said.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 commander and Chief of Investigations Lavonnie Bickerstaff responded by noting two homicides committed weeks earlier, and an even more recent homicide homicide at a club on Brushton Ave. and Kelly St. Bickerstaff said there were eyewitnesses to all three murders, but so far, everyone has refused to talk.

“There were people that were there, we knew they were eyewitnesses, and when we asked them about it, they said, ‘we wouldn’t tell you even if we did see something,”’ she said. “We’re not there most of the time when these homicides happen—but there are plenty of people who are, and all they have to do is pick up the phone.”

Panelist Wynona Harper also told the community they’d better step up.

