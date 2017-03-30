Sports
From NFL to Neurosurgeon: Former football player will soon be a doctor


 Myron Rolle, former NFL player and soon-to-be doctor

When Myron Rolle started his football career in the NFL, sports was not his ultimate goal. He has always wanted to be a doctor, and now he has his chance. Rolle has been chosen for a neurosurgery residency at Harvard. He is excited about spending the next 7 years learning to be a doctor.

Myron Rolle (AP Photo/File)

From football to medicine
Rolle played for the Titans and also for the Steelers. He said the game taught him how to be a leader and a philanthropist, but it was not his passion as a career. He once told his father that he was going to be a football player and a doctor, although his father told him he couldn’t do both. But he did. The opportunity to be a doctor is something he has waited for a long time.

Rolle will soon complete his education at the Florida State University College of Medicine, then start his residency at Harvard Medical School on July 1. The former Florida State football All-American and Rhodes Scholar is excited about starting this next chapter in his life. He spent a year studying at Oxford between the end of his Florida State career and the start of his NFL career, and a couple years in the NFL, but his primary goal has always been to become a doctor.

Why a doctor?

“Saving lives and helping people live a better life,” Rolle said, “that’s going to make life worth living.” He was a good football player, rated by ESPN as the #1 football recruit in the U.S. in 2006, a First Team Freshman All-American in 2006, and earned both Third Team All-America and Second Team All-ACC honors in 2008. As he applies his passion now to medicine, we have every reason to believe Rolle will also be a good doctor.

To inspire others, Myron has also launched a foundation that is dedicated to the support of health, wellness, educational and other charitable initiatives throughout the world. The foundation’s goal is to help children and families in need.

For more details about him and/or his foundation, visit www.rollefoundation.org

http://minorities.affordablehealthinsurance.org/2017/03/myron-rolle-former-nfl-football-player-doctor-neurosurgeon.html#.WN0gWW_ysnQ

