From NFL to Neurosurgeon: Former football player will soon be a doctor

When Myron Rolle started his football career in the NFL, sports was not his ultimate goal. He has always wanted to be a doctor, and now he has his chance. Rolle has been chosen for a neurosurgery residency at Harvard. He is excited about spending the next 7 years learning to be a doctor.

Rolle played for the Titans and also for the Steelers. He said the game taught him how to be a leader and a philanthropist, but it was not his passion as a career. He once told his father that he was going to be a football player and a doctor, although his father told him he couldn’t do both. But he did. The opportunity to be a doctor is something he has waited for a long time.

Rolle will soon complete his education at the Florida State University College of Medicine, then start his residency at Harvard Medical School on July 1. The former Florida State football All-American and Rhodes Scholar is excited about starting this next chapter in his life. He spent a year studying at Oxford between the end of his Florida State career and the start of his NFL career, and a couple years in the NFL, but his primary goal has always been to become a doctor.