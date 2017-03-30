Four people killed within four hours in Chicago during violent attacks

Photo by

News
Home > News

Four people killed within four hours in Chicago during violent attacks

A pregnant woman was also found dead, with at least nine people shot across the city Thursday.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Chicago police said Thursday that four people were killed within four hours and a pregnant woman was found dead with a head gunshot wound during a spree of violent attacks, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

The five [the four people killed and pregnant woman found dead] were among at least nine people shot in attacks across the city starting Thursday morning, according to police.

The four men or boys were fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. at Nadia Fish and Chicken, 2704 E. 75th St., police said. A male attacker approached the restaurant and fired shots, wounding two men or boys who died inside, a third who was found nearby outside and a fourth who was found in a backyard in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were inside or outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

…The woman was found dead just after noon about a mile away. The body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The Chicago fire department said three people were also fatally shot at 75th Street and South Coles Avenue Thursday, reports NBC Chicago.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneNBC Chicago

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape

Chicago’s Black Communities Targeted In ‘Biking While Black’ Police Tactic

 

Chicago crime , chicago gang violence , chicago gun violence , Chicago Murder Rate

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Four people killed within four hours in Chicago during violent attacks

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular