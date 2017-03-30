Courier editor Carter retiring; Taylor new managing editor

When Ulish Carter first joined the New Pittsburgh Courier as a sports writer, Sly was Stone, not Stallone, and Tina was still with Ike.

Now, 44 years later, Carter, who has served as managing editor on and off for more than 20 years, is calling it a day. His last official day on staff is March 31. Robert Taylor, a 15-year veteran of print and broadcast news, takes over as managing editor April 1.

“I have truly enjoyed it,” Carter said, who is retiring because of severe vision problems. “I am one of those people who was lucky enough to get the job I sought, that I wanted.

“I have met some great entertainers, athletes, politicians and activists, but the greatest people I’ve meet has been my co-employees and the many community activists who fight for the betterment of their communities at no charge.”

Carter leaves behind an award-winning legacy of news, sports and editorial pieces that exemplified the Courier’s commitment to highlighting the dreams, struggles, successes and contributions of Pittsburgh’s Black community.

Originally from segregated, rural Tennessee, Carter moved to Champaign, Ill. in the 1960s. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1973 with a degree in journalism/and a passion for the Black press—he only applied for work at Black newspapers.

As he recalled in a 2011 piece for the Courier’s centennial, the Courier was the second publication to respond with an offer—for a sports reporter. Though he wanted to write news, he would do whatever was required to get his foot in the door.

