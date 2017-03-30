BikePGH releases survey results showing how bicyclists and pedestrians feel about sharingroad with autonomous vehicles

PITTSBURGH – Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) were introduced to Pittsburgh streets last September, and are fast becoming part of our future. The technology has opened up very serious questions about the safety of our streets and how our cities and towns are designed. While the predicted long term safety benefits are welcomed, this mix of developing technology (that is not yet fully autonomous) and the often unpredictable behaviors of human drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists, could jeopardize the safety of our streets most vulnerable users in the short term.

To better understand these issues, Bike Pittsburgh (BikePGH) conducted a survey to see both how donor-members, and Pittsburgh residents at large, feel about about sharing the road with AVs, as a bicyclist and/or as a pedestrian. Additionally, the survey collected personal anecdotes about people’s experience sharing the road with AVs.

The results of the survey were surprising, and will influence how BikePGH will approach its work as it relates to AVs and keeping bicycle riders and pedestrians safe.

“While our own personal experiences riding and walking alongside AVs have been mostly positive, we believe that the introduction of these vehicles to our streets deserves a larger conversation,” said Eric Boerer, BikePGH Advocacy Director, “as far as we know, we are the first organization collecting these stories from bicyclists and pedestrians.”

Since September, BikePGH received several email complaints about how AVs treated bicyclists and pedestrians. PennDOT and the USDOT then designated Pittsburgh as one of the nation’s ten Autonomous Vehicle Proving Grounds. Soon thereafter there was a report about an AV making an illegal turn across a bike lane in San Francisco. These events led to the development of the survey.

Only about 12% of our donor-members and 18% of the public disapproves of Pittsburgh’s public streets being used as a testing ground for AVs. About ⅔ to ¾ of respondents believe AVs have the potential to reduce injuries and fatalities. Most people feel that there should be some regulation of AVs, although they differed on the specifics. For instance, it was clear that people think that AV companies should share data with the City, very few thought that AVs should be prevented from driving in an active school zone.

Most of the open-ended answers were overwhelmingly neutral to positive, with most people feeling safer pedaling and walking next to AVs than they do human drivers. Numerous people noted how AVs traveled the speed limit, were cautious, didn’t block crosswalks at red lights, and used turn signals, “which automatically sets them apart,” according to one respondent. Some noticed how AVs may even act too cautiously making the interaction unpredictable, because riders are used to the usual aggressive drivers, who for better or worse, are predictable.

However, not all reports were positive. While many respondents noted how AVs did indeed pass them with the required four feet of clearance (in accordance to Pennsylvania law), several people have experience with an AV passing them within mere inches. There were multiple reports about how, as a pedestrian, the AV did not stop for them while they were waiting to cross in a crosswalk, a dynamic that seems especially problematic in crosswalks at unsignalized intersections. Yet another respondent witnessed an AV running a red light, while another saw an AV attempt to drive the wrong way down a one-way street.

However, as one participant noted, “Their novelty should not obscure the fact that they are neither distracted, intoxicated, nor aggressive, unlike the far more numerous human operators I encounter on the roads.”

Furthermore, the survey highlighted the demand for a place for people to submit their personal experiences with AVs. To address this, we have created the Submit Autonomous Vehicle Experience (SAVE) form. The data collected will provide valuable information to everyone from policy makers to AV developers to help keep us all safe. AVs have the potential to dramatically shape our cities and public spaces.

“We’re at a crossroads, and the decisions that Pittsburgh leaders make will decide whether our cities conform to AVs or if we make AVs conform to the places in which we want to live,” says Scott Bricker Executive Director of BikePGH.

Survey Results link: http://www.bikepgh.org/resources/save/survey/

AV Landing Page (with SAVE form) link: www.bikepgh.org/save

BikePGH conducted the survey in two parts. First, BikePGH launched the survey exclusively to donor-members, yielding 321 responses (out of 2,900) via email. Once the member survey closed, BikePGH launched it again, but allowed the general public to take it. Through promoting it on the BikePGH website, social media channels, and a few news articles, the survey yielded 798 responses (mostly from people in the Pittsburgh region), for a combined total of 1,119 responses.

BikePGH released the raw data to the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center (WPRDC) so others can explore, process, and conduct new and different analyses.

BikePGH is a bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization. Since 2002 Bike Pittsburgh has been transforming Pittsburgh’s streets and communities into vibrant, healthy places by making them safe and accessible for everyone to bike and walk. For more information visit bikepgh.org.

