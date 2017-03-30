Adam Silver says there will be a female head coach in NBA ‘sooner rather than later’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn’t happy with the diversity amongst coaches in the league and is ready to make a change.

Silver, who always strives to make the league its best, is ready to feature the first woman head coach in history.

And he thinks it’ll happen in the near future.

“There definitely will,” he said to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk. “And I think it is on me to sort of ensure that it happens sooner rather than later.”

Silver told ESPN that there’s absolutely no reason a woman can’t handle a head coaching role and says that the league is focused on making it a reality.

In recent years the league has made strides to include more women with the hiring of assistant coaches Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs and Nancy Lieberman of the Sacramento Kings.

The debate began after WFAN radio host Mike Francesca sparked controversy by saying that a woman has no shot at being a head coach of a pro men’s team.

“First of all, let me say that I disagree that there will not be a woman head coach in the NBA,” Silver said. “It is hard to say exactly when [it will happen]. There are three women currently in the pipeline, and I think like we have seen in all other aspects of life, while there are certain cases for example, the athletes that participate in the NBA, there are obvious physical differences between men and women and those differences are why we have a men’s league and a women’s league.”

Silver’s comments came from an interview he did to promote the NBA’s partnership with Leanin.org for a gender equality campaign.

