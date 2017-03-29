Pittsburgh students perform at Heinz Chapel

The most advanced girl choir ensembles—Concentio and Chamber Choir—of the Pittsburgh School for the Choral Arts, was invited to sing at the service of Compline at Heinz Memorial Chapel Pittsburgh’s Oakland.

Directed by Emily Swora, they sang Ola Gjeilo’s Ubi Caritas, Randall Stroope’s Psalm 23, and Hebrew Rounds for Peace arranged by Nancy Grundahl.

Above the Pittsburgh School of Choral arts perform at Heinz Chapel.

