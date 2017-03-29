Youth
Home > Youth

Pittsburgh students perform at Heinz Chapel


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH STUDENTS PERFORM at Heinz Chapel.—(Photo by J.L. Martello)

The most advanced girl choir ensembles—Concentio and Chamber Choir—of the Pittsburgh School for the Choral Arts, was invited to sing at the service of Compline at Heinz Memorial Chapel Pittsburgh’s Oakland.

Directed by Emily Swora, they sang Ola Gjeilo’s Ubi Caritas, Randall Stroope’s Psalm 23, and Hebrew Rounds for Peace arranged by Nancy Grundahl.

Above the Pittsburgh School of Choral arts perform at Heinz Chapel.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pittsburgh students perform at Heinz Chapel

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular