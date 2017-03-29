:10—So you think you know basketball…well let’s talk about it. Let’s begin the conversation with a walk down memory lane. For those of you who were fortunate enough to see the legend that was “Pistol Pete” Maravich, you can verify for those who didn’t that the greatness I speak of is true. First, they made a movie about him. Second, he graduated in 1970 and is still the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,667 points. He also holds the record for the most 60-point games with four. He was a basketball wizard good enough to play with the Harlem Globetrotters and get this…he averaged 44.3 points a game at LSU…BEFORE the 3-point shot!

:09—I am going to give you two teams here. You call me or text me and tell me who wins. Team No. 1: Magic Johnson at the point; Michael Jordan at the two-guard; LeBron James at the three; Tim Duncan at the four and Kareem at the five. Team No. 2: Allen Iverson at the point; Kobe Bryant at the two-guard; Scottie Pippen at the three; Hakeem Olajuwon at the four and “Shaq Daddy” at the five…If you try to tell me that team No. 2 wins that game, I will immediately know you “Don’t know Bo” about basketball. Text me what you think at 412-628-4856.

