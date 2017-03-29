Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-29-17


Estate of EILEEN R. KANEL, deceased of Churchill, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00616 Keith T. Kanel, Executor.  c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219  or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 44th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 
Estate of WILLIAM D. MORGAN, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00899, Pamela Sue Morgan, Executor, 400 Bowman Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017 or to:   ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of JAN JAY EGER, deceased of McCandless, No. 00721, of 2017 Thecla M. Spiker Eger, 1803 South Villa Dr., Gibsonia, PA  15044 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY, Pittsburgh, PA  15229

 

 
Estate of CARRIE E. UNDERWOOD, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 01476 of 2017.  Garland W. Walker, Jr. Executor, 515 N. Mathilda Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15224 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, Attorney, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsurgh, PA  15233

Continue reading Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-29-17

