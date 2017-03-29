Legal Notices 3-29-17

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

INTERNAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PORTAL DEVELOPMENT

AND MAINTENANCE

Project No. 120-7457

Interested firms shall submit eight [8] bound paper copies and one electronic copy (CD) in accordance with the format specified in the instructions in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

Internal Employee Benefit Portal Development and Maintenance

Project No. 120-7457

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on, April 17, 2017 at the Contract offices of ALCOSAN. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx. All questions must be submitted in writing to suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org. Responses to all written questions will be posted on the ALCOSAN portal or will be an addendum to the RFQ.

Arletta Scott Williams

Executive Director



CORRECTION TO PREVIOUS PUBLISHED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF

INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (FONSI/RROF)

ISSUED ON JULY 10, 2016 IN THE PITTSBURGH POST GAZETTE AND JULY 13, 2016 IN THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER

March 29, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

EXPLANATION OF CORRECTIONS TO PREVIOUS PUBLISHED NOTICES

This publication is intended to provide corrections and updates to the project activity described in previously published notices as further described herein.

July 10, 2016 – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (PPG) and July 13, 2016 – New Pittsburgh Courier (NPC)

CORRECTIONS AND UPDATES: This correction identifies other resources that will fund the redevelopment of Allegheny Dwellings Phase I constituting the HOME Investment Partnership Act funds (HOME), Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG), Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement funds (PHARE), HACP Program Income funds, Project Based Housing Choice Vouchers to 45 housing units (of the 65 housing units comprising of Allegheny Dwellings Phase I efforts), other State funds appropriation and private funds in addition to the previously identified funds constituting (a) HACP Moving to Work (“MTW”) Funds under the 1937 Act as modified by the 1996 and 1999 Consolidated Appropriations Act and (b) Low Income Housing Tax Credits under IRS Code Section 42. The revised total development cost is $25,549,122.00. The following contents of this notice reflect the corrections and updates noted above.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about April 14, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (“HACP”) to submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of the following federal funds to undertake projects known as Allegheny Dwellings Demolitions, Disposition and Implementation of Redevelopment Plan: (a) HACP Moving to Work (“MTW”) funds under the 1937 Act as modified by the 1996 and 1999 Consolidated Appropriations Act, (b) Low Income Housing Tax Credits under IRS Code Section 42, (c) HOME Investment Partnership Act funds (HOME), (d) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds (e) Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement funds (PHARE) (f) HACP Program Income funds and (g) Project Based Housing Choice Vouchers to 45 housing units (of the 65 housing units comprising of Allegheny Dwellings Phase I efforts) (h) Other State funds appropriation and (h) Private funds. The release of the aforementioned funds is to undertake Allegheny Dwellings Demolitions, Disposition and Implementation of Redevelopment Plan for the purposes of new construction of about 65 mixed-income rental dwelling units for Phase I (and up to 235 units for Phase II and Phase III, for a total of up to 300 total units). Allegheny Dwellings Demolitions, Disposition and Implementation of Redevelopment Plan will be developed on Allegheny Dwellings site and other adjacent sites in the Fineview/Central Northside neighborhoods, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. As part of this notice, the project requires a set of predevelopment activities including HACP’s acquisition of public and private properties, disposition of HACP-owned properties, and demolition of structures. The developer is Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation along with a co-developer, TREK Development Group. The revised total development cost is $25,549,122.00 for Phase I.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. This FONSI is based upon compliance with mitigation measures which have been identified as necessary to reduce the environmental impacts of the proposed action to a point or level where they are determined to no longer be significant.

Based on compliance with mitigations measures which reduce the environmental impact to no longer be considered significant, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (“NEPA”) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by April 13, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City, HACP and URA to use funding sources (a) through (f) identified under Request for Release of Funds above.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh



CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION AND ENGINEERING

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest from experienced firms for preliminary engineering services until 4:00 p.m., on April 14, 2017, for the following:

PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING, FINAL DESIGN, AND SERVICES DURING CONSTRUCTION

FOR

SOUTH SIDE SIGNALS PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH, ALLEGHENY COUNTY

BTE PROJECT NO.12502

MPMS NO. 105603

The project involves replacement of traffic signals at 5 intersections and installation of new traffic signals at 1 intersection, in the South Side Neighborhood. The signals to be replaced are located at the following intersections: 18th and Sarah Street, 18th and Jane Street, 18th and Mission Street, 18th and Arlington Avenue, and Brownsville and Bausman. A new signal is to be installed at the intersection of 18th Street and Josephine Street. New signals would add radios to the intersection controllers which would allow for favorable progression and communication from the shop to the field. Intersection improvements would also add ADA compliant ramps for pedestrians. The scope for Preliminary Engineering will include the installation of: New traffic signals, including new poles, controllers, and street lights, Overhead signals with backplates, Count down pedestrian signals, Audible pedestrian signals, Signal communication hardware, Signal detection using radar, Accessible sidewalk ramps, and Curb extensions and curb modifications. The scope will also include intersection modifications including new curb, new ADA ramps and new sidewalk at select locations, and new pavement markings and signage. All work is anticipated to be standard, except for the foundations which may require special designs. All the proposed work will be within the City’s existing Right-of-Way. If needed, the City will build into the roadway/cartway. Anticipated services include, but are not limited to: project schedule, field surveys, research background drawings/information, research of required permits, coordination of public involvement/coordination with stakeholders/business owners, Public meeting/public officials meeting, environmental documentation, right-of-way investigation, potential for assistance in temporary construction easement acquisition, utility coordination, SUE, incorporation of bike lanes, milling/paving, preliminary traffic signal design, preliminary drainage design, preliminary maintenance and protection of traffic plan, coordination with Port Authority for bus detours, pedestrian traffic, preliminary geotechnical investigation and required submissions, and preliminary signing and pavement marking plan.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site:

http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS –

SOUTH SIDE SIGNALS OR L00127

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner

with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” before submitting a Statement of Interest. See web site:

http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/finance/General-Consultant-

Requirements-for-CICA.pdf

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is September 1, 2017.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

FICTITIOUS NAME

Crivella West Systems, Inc. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Crivella West Systems, Inc., with its principal office or place of business at 712 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15228. The names and addresses of all persons who are parties to the registration are: ASE Edge, Inc., 712 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228.



FICTITIOUS NAME

Crivella West Decision Analytics, Inc. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Crivella West Decision Analytics, Inc., with its principal office or place of business at 712 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15228. The names and addresses of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Knowledge Kiosk Solutions Limited, 712 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228.

