Just Sayin’ …AHCA dead? Health care battle continues

The American Health Care Act pushed by the GOP is dead. Or is it?

Some called it the Ryan Health Care Plan and others called it TrumpCare, but its official name was the American Health Care Act; it was created by Paul Ryan, and recently supported and championed as great for the American people by President Trump. It was first supposed to come up for a vote Thursday, March 23, but was delayed until Friday, March 24, then pulled completely because Ryan didn’t have enough votes in the House to pass it.

This law was supposed to replace the Affordable Care Act pushed through by President Obama. President Trump spent most last week boldly announcing that ACA, or Obamacare, was dead. But both Republicans and Democrats apparently thought this bill was even worse than ACA or not any better, which led them to indicate they were not going to vote for the GOP bill.

Why? Because even though there are many flaws in the ACA that need to be fixed, there are millions of people whose lives have been saved and are living much better than they would if they didn’t have it. The biggest criticism of the ACA is its large deductibles. The deductibles are so high that most people can’t afford to have insurance, but because law requires it, they must find a way to get it or pay a large fine.

The cost of health care was zooming sky high before Obama took office, and millions of people were suffering and dying because they couldn’t afford health care, which dates back 30 to 40 years. That’s what led to Obama making it the number one issue in his campaign.

The masses of people still want and need an affordable health care plan for all, and we all deserve it, but the only way we will get one is to start holding politicians accountable. It must be made absolutely clear to politicians on both sides of the aisle that unless they come up with a livable and affordable plan, they will be voted out of office.

