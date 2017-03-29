Employment Opportunities 3-29-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Code Enforcement Position

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is accepting applications for Code Enforcement Officer. Applications and details can be obtained at wilkinsburgpa.gov/jobs, Salary range is $35,000.00 to 41,000.00 depending on experience and training. Please contact the Borough of Wilkinsburg at 412-244-2900 for additional assistance or stop by our offices at 605 Ross Ave. Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. Deadline for applications is 4/7/17.

Library Position

The Wilkinsburg Public Library is accepting applications for Adult Assistant Services. This is a full-time, 40-hour per week, union position offering $13.48/hr. plus benefits. Wilkinsburg residency is required. A Bachelor’s or other secondary education degree and/or certificate is required. Further information is available at wilkinsburgpa.gov or at Borough offices. Applications must be submitted by: Monday, April 10, 2017



Executive Director

Local Government Academy (LGA), a non-profit organization that develops excellence in local government through education, is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization’s long-term strategic direction, oversee program development and implementation, drive fund development efforts, shape communications, and manage daily operations. Key Qualifications: 5+ years of non-profit, management-level experience including leading fundraising efforts; 5+ years of local government management operations administration; B.S. in Business, Public Administration, Planning or similar area of study. Please email resume to:

drea@localgovernmentacademy.org



Contract Specialist – Bus & Rail

Port Authority is seeking a Contract Specialist – Bus & Rail to be responsible for procurement contract administration on assigned Request for Bid (RFB) and Request for Quote (RFQ). To facilitate the Request for Bid (RFB) solicitation process for securing agreements; prepare and oversee the Request for Quote (RFQ) process; provide contract administration for assigned contracts; and to facilitate the processing of contract material requiring laboratory and field tests. To provide support to the Manager of Contract Administration.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field from an accredited school. Contract Administration and/or Buyer experience within a contracting environment may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years contract administration experience and/or buyer experience within a contracting environment procuring capital or non-capital contracts and supplies including preparing bid documents, administering awards, contracts and preparing requisitions.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Excel and Word.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Strong organizational and people skills, multi-tasking capabilities, detail oriented with good math skills, and the ability to work with minimum supervision.

Preferred attributes:

•BA/BS Degree in contract management or procurement field from an accredited school.

•Electronic procurement experience in PeopleSoft / Oracle.

•Contract management or related certification.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•PeopleSoft experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Manager of School Marketing and PR

Serves as project manager for all PBT School marketing projects and is responsible for the day-to-day coordination of all marketing communications that support School activities and the School brand. Functions include promotions, data analytics, research, public relations, social media, event planning and coordination. Full description and to apply:

tinyurl.com/lb8mham



Lead Caseworker

Three Rivers Adoption Council is looking for a Lead Caseworker to manage the day to day operations of the Agency’s Foster Care & Adoption program by providing supervision, home visit and case management services. The applicant must have reliable transportation, Act 33/34 and FBI Clearances. Position requires a Master’s degree in Social Work or a related field and at least 3 – 5 years’ experience in the child welfare system with experience in adoption and or foster care preferred. Less than 1 year supervisory experience preferred. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to jwilson@3rivers adopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Ave, Suite 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



REPORTER

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation (PCBC) dba 90.5 WESA / dba 91.3 WYEP has an opening for a Reporter, Transportation and Development. This reporter provides regular, in-depth coverage of how the people of the Pittsburgh region build their community and move about it in their daily lives. This reporter is comfortable reporting stories in multiple media: audio, text, video, information graphics and social media, and is adept at covering the beat through a mixture of timely spot reporting and in-depth reports. The position requires familiarity with trends and theories in housing, transportation, architecture, urban planning and sustainable development, and a willingness to continually hone and deepen that knowledge. It also requires skill in translating that expertise into compelling and accessible story-telling. It requires a willingness to connect with audiences via social media and in-person engagement. This full-time exempt position reports to the News Director. For the complete job description and to apply, go to: http://wesa.fm/topic/905-wesa-employment-opportunities Please, no phone calls. EOE



Manager, Community Impact Finance and

Operations

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania leads and mobilizes the caring power of individuals, the business community, civic leaders and non-profit organizations to help local neighbors in need measurably improve their lives. Our Community Impact Team is powered by innovative, passionate, fun-loving and caring individuals who pioneer programs and partnerships to: prepare kids to succeed in life and in school; help low-income working families thrive; support seniors and those who care for them; increase independence for people with disabilities; provide essential services for veterans, active military and their families; and connect people with needed resources through PA 2-1-1 Southwest.

We are seeking a Manager, Community Impact Finance and Operations to provide high-level support for the Community Impact department’s grant making, performance assessment and reporting processes and to assist with the preparation of grant proposals.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: