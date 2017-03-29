Community Calendar

HBCU Panel Discussion

MARCH 30—The Community College of Allegheny County will host “HBCU 101: Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Foerster Student Services Center auditorium lobby, 800 Ridge Ave. Panelists will include CCAC President Dr. Quintin Bullock, Pennsylvania State Representative Ed Gainey and several other local graduates from historically black colleges and universities. The event is open to the public and is presented in partnership with YouthPlaces.

URA’s Steel City Codefest

MARCH 31-APRIL 7—The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has announced the fifth annual Steel City Codefest (Codefest) will be a week-long event, with optional evening work sessions during the City of Pittsburgh’s Inclusive Innovation Week. Codefest begins with a kickoff event from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Alloy 26, located at 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. It concludes with an event celebrating inclusive tech advancements, guest speakers, and awards from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. For more information, contact Jennifer Wilhelm, Manager, Innovation and Entrepreneurship 412-255-6580 jwilhelm@ura.org.

