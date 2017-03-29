‘Cleaning people can’t park here:’ Black women share stories of disrespect on the job

‘Cleaning people can’t park here:’ Black women share stories of disrespect on the job

Activist Brittany Packnett started the hashtag after public figures mistreated journalist April D. Ryan and Rep. Maxine Waters Tuesday.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Black women addressed a number of the crazy and hurtful things that happen to them in the workplace Tuesday afternoon with the Twitter hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Activist Brittany Packnett kicked off the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork on Tuesday afternoon in response to the disrespectful ways in which two prominent Black women were treated by public figures throughout the day.
On Tuesday’s morning episode of “Fox & Friends,” the network’s Bill O’Reilly mocked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) by saying he was too distracted by her “James Brown” wig to listen to anything she had to say about President Donald Trump. He has since issued an apology, claiming it was all “a jest.”

Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded White House correspondent April D. Ryan and told her to stop shaking her head. This happened before a room full of journalists, and it was televised and broadcast on national TV.…“I’m surrounded everyday by brilliant, confident, incredible Black professional women who get demeaned despite their prowess. Today, I was over it,” Packnett told The Huffington Post.

I have deep an abiding respect for Congresswoman Waters and Ms. Ryan who are both trailblazers in their fields.  They are to be respected, just like every other Black woman who rises each day to contribute to this society in ways that are all-too-often taken for granted.” 

Several powerful women — including ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca and Love & Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood — tweeted their thoughts and unpacked their workplace experiences with #BlackWomenAtWork, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostNew York Daily News

